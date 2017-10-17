You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After months of exhausting tropical storm activity, the National Hurricane Center isn't expecting anything new—for now.

The NHC reported on Tuesday morning that is not expecting any tropical cyclone activity in the Atlantic Ocean during the next 48 hours. The inactivity follows a string of several recent tropical storms and hurricanes that battered parts of the United States.

While hurricane season isn't officially over, it is winding down.

“We are past the peak of hurricane season," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "As we get into the latter part of October we tend to see fewer storms partially because temperatures in the northern hemisphere are starting to cool off. We’ll keep watching though—the season isn’t over until the end of November."

Hurricane Harvey, which brought massive flooding to parts of Texas in August and September, and Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico roughly two weeks later. Combined, the storms did billions of dollars of estimated damage.

The NHC said hurricane season has produced more storms than average.

"From a seasonal perspective, activity in the Atlantic basin so far in 2017 is well above average, and this season is the 3rd most active on record to date in the basin, behind 1933 and 2004," the organization said on its website.

The House of Representatives recently passed a $36.5 billion measure that would replenish government disaster aid funds and help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico keep functioning in the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

The bipartisan 353-69 vote sent the measure to the Senate, which plans to take up the bill this week.

The bill combines $18.7 billion for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster relief with $16 billion to permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program pay an influx of Harvey-related claims.

Almost $5 billion of the funding could be used to help the government of Puerto Rico and its local jurisdictions stay functional as they endure unsustainable cash shortfalls in the aftermath of Maria.