You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19AAY

— The agency that oversees hunting practices in North Carolina says hunters might see fewer deer this season.

North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission mountain biologist Justin McVey tells the Asheville Citizen-Times that there have been 64 cases of hemorrhagic disease confirmed among deer in western North Carolina this year. McVey says the disease is common in the region and resurfaces around every five years, after which the deer population rebounds within two to three years.

He says the state's deer population is healthy overall. The disease has no known effect on humans and can't be contracted by domestic pets.

McVey also says a decent mast crop this year means deer have likely found good stores of acorns, and will thus be less visible.

Archery season for deer hunting is now open.