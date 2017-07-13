  • Weather

Hundreds of eels slither over Oregon highway following wreck

Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago

Courtesy of Depot Bay Fire and Rescue

Gleneden Beach, Ore. — Hundreds of eels were seen slithering over a road following a wreck in Gleneden Bay, Oregon on U.S. Highway 101.

A truck carrying the eels was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon, releasing the animals on the road and on cars.

Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported. It is not confirmed where the eels were being transported.

Photos are courtesy of the Depoe Bay Fire District and Chief Joshua Williams.

