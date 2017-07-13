Hundreds of eels slither over Oregon highway following wreck
Posted 16 minutes ago
Updated 7 minutes ago
Gleneden Beach, Ore. — Hundreds of eels were seen slithering over a road following a wreck in Gleneden Bay, Oregon on U.S. Highway 101.
A truck carrying the eels was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon, releasing the animals on the road and on cars.
Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident.
No injuries were reported. It is not confirmed where the eels were being transported.
Photos are courtesy of the Depoe Bay Fire District and Chief Joshua Williams.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.