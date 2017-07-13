You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of eels were seen slithering over a road following a wreck in Gleneden Bay, Oregon on U.S. Highway 101.

A truck carrying the eels was involved in a wreck Thursday afternoon, releasing the animals on the road and on cars.

Depoe Bay Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the incident.

No injuries were reported. It is not confirmed where the eels were being transported.

Photos are courtesy of the Depoe Bay Fire District and Chief Joshua Williams.