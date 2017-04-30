You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hundreds of students were displaced after a sprinkler caused flooding in several dorm rooms at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

UNC-CH officials said that a student was reaching into a closet Saturday and accidentally pulled off a sprinkler head, causing water to seep through the floor and into rooms below.

Initially, 32 students were displaced after water caused damage to 16 rooms. By Sunday night, more than 200 students had been displaced from the dorm so that fans could run continually and repair crews could work without disturbing students.

The students were staying in hotels near the UNC-CH campus Sunday night and school officials estimate that some students can return by mid-week.

School officials could not estimate the amount of damage caused to the building or student’s personal belongings.