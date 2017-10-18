Hundreds arrested in Florida prostitution sting
Polk County, Fla. — Almost 300 people – including doctors and law enforcement officers – were arrested this week in a sweep Florida authorities called Operation No Tricks No Treats.
Undercover detectives in Polk County, Fla., using fake online profiles and fake ads to pose as prostitutes got answers from 209 people, who were arrested for solicitation.
Another set of detectives responded to profiles and ads posted by prostitutes and made 51 arrests.
Sheriff Grady Judd said the bust is the biggest in the history of the department.
"These are not all beautiful, little, innocent darlings as someone would like you to believe," he said. "In fact, 68 of them were married. Did you hear me? 68 were married."
Among those arrested were a cancer surgeon, a pediatrician, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and a sergeant from Judd's office.
Judd said that sergeant had been dismissed.
Henry Cooper Oct 18, 4:23 p.m.
This is the same "person" (and I use that loosely) that while people were recovering from Hurricane Irma and needed help he wanted to require ID to get in shelters so he could catch people with warrants. You know just because your house is destroyed and you lost everything what more could you want than a LEO asking you for your papers.
"Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd posted on his official Twitter account Wednesday that deputies will be checking identification at the county's shelters...."https://www.cbsnews.com/news/florida-polk-county-sheriff-grady-judd-warrants-sex-offenders-hurricane-irma-shelters/
William Hayes Oct 18, 3:56 p.m.
Waste of money.
Wayne Hill Oct 18, 2:45 p.m.
How much money was spent on this. How many of the prostitutes were selling themselves without coercion? I would bet near 100%. Not the way I roll, but this is a waste of taxpayer's money. If there is a demand, the supply will be provided legally or illegally.
Jeffrey Derry Oct 18, 2:15 p.m.
Brought to you by the #princeofthisworld and sins of the flesh