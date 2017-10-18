You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Almost 300 people – including doctors and law enforcement officers – were arrested this week in a sweep Florida authorities called Operation No Tricks No Treats.

Undercover detectives in Polk County, Fla., using fake online profiles and fake ads to pose as prostitutes got answers from 209 people, who were arrested for solicitation.

Another set of detectives responded to profiles and ads posted by prostitutes and made 51 arrests.

Sheriff Grady Judd said the bust is the biggest in the history of the department.

"These are not all beautiful, little, innocent darlings as someone would like you to believe," he said. "In fact, 68 of them were married. Did you hear me? 68 were married."

Among those arrested were a cancer surgeon, a pediatrician, a colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps and a sergeant from Judd's office.

Judd said that sergeant had been dismissed.