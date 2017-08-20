You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— According to WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss, humidity and heat will continue on Sunday and into much of the work week.

In true "dog days of summer" style, the end of August will be hot with plenty of sunshine. "A weak high pressure that remains over the area Sunday should leave us with more sun than clouds overall," said Moss. "It will be hot and a little humid, but not as stifling as a few days ago."

Highs will be in the low 90s on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures drop quite a bit, into the 80s, by Thursday.

A chance for rain and storms isn't likely until Wednesday, so skywatchers planning to enjoy Monday’s solar eclipse are in the clear.