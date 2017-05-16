You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were found Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area in Mebane.

According to authorities, the remains were found at about 12:30 p.m., near 508 Buckhorn Road near the entrance of Buckhorn Flea Market.

Evidence at the scene did not suggest foul play.

The remains were sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh for examination and positive identification.