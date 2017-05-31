You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— After several days of trickling out portions of its 2017-18 budget proposal, House leaders on Wednesday revealed details of pay increases for teachers and state workers.

The House Appropriations Committee was meeting in a marathon session to review the 356-page budget bill – and the 480-page breakdown of how money is being moved around – and offering amendments to the spending plan before it is debated and voted on by the full House on Thursday and Friday.

"This is a sound, responsible budget, one that addresses the needs of our citizens while moving this state forward," Rep. Nelson Dollar, R-Wake, the chief budget writer in the House, said of the $22.9 billion plan.

The House earmarks $181 million for raises for teachers and school administrators, compared with about $150 million in the Senate budget.

Average teacher salaries would go up about 3.3 percent in the coming year under the House plan, which is lower than the Senate, but teachers would get about a 9.5 percent raise over two years in both plans. Gov. Roy Cooper called for 5 percent raises in each of the next two years.

While lawmakers have focused on boosting salaries of beginning teachers in recent years, the House budget would give the largest bumps to teachers with 16 to 24 years in the classroom. It also would provide a $2,500 bonus to teachers with at least 27 years' experience who sign a two-year contract.

Meanwhile, state employees would get a $1,000 raise in each of the next two years, along with an extra five days of leave. State retirees would get a one-time 1.6 percent cost-of-living adjustment to their pension checks. The Senate budget doesn't include any COLA for retirees and gives state workers a raise of 1.5 percent or $750, whichever is greater.

Dollar said he believes the overall budget will make North Carolina more competitive.

"We're a state that competes in a global marketplace, and I believe we're good at it," he said. "This budget, on behalf of this House, furthers that competition to put our people in the best position globally to realize their dreams, to be able to seize their opportunities."