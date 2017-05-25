You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18AZX

— House members on Thursday began reviewing pieces of the chamber's proposed 2017-18 budget, but legislative leaders said details about raises for teachers and state employees won't be released until the whole spending plan is rolled out early next week.

Like the Senate, the House plans to spend $22.9 billion in the coming year, but stark differences quickly appeared in where the money is allocated.

The Senate budget, which was approved two weeks ago, included a 25 percent cut in Department of Public Instruction funding and ticketed several staff positions tied to the State Board of Education for elimination. The House budget doesn't include such drastic cuts, but it does double the number of at-will employees Superintendent of Public Instruction Mark Johnson can hire for his office without board approval, from five in the Senate budget to 10.

Johnson and the board are in a legal fight over who controls operations at DPI. The House budget also sets aside $300,000 for Johnson's legal fees.

Similarly, the House budget doesn't include the {{a href=blogpost-4"}}severe cuts to the Department of Environmental Quality{{/a}} that were in the Senate budget. Only vacant positions in the department would be eliminated.

Overall education spending is slightly less in the House budget, $8.8 billion versus $9 billion in the Senate plan, but it restores cuts to some education programs in eastern North Carolina that were part of a last-minute amendment in the Senate.

Other differences with the Senate include eliminating provisions that would cut off food stamps to about 133,000 people statewide, would give salary boosts to four judges, including two with ties to Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, would put a moratorium on new wind farms in the state and would close the Wright School in Durham, which serves students with emotional disorders.

Various appropriations subcommittees approved sections of the budget Thursday after a cursory review and some heated debate. The budget will go before the House Finance Committees next Tuesday – the committee also will take up proposed tax cuts included in the plan – and the full House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday before the measure gets its two required votes in the full House next Thursday and Friday.

House Democrats expressed disappointment with what they have seen of the proposed budget so far.

"There are a lot of missed opportunities in this budget, missed opportunities to invest in education, workforce development and job creation, especially in our rural communities," House Minority Leader Darren Jackson said.

Jackson, D-Wake, noted that Gov. Roy Cooper was able to make such investments in his $23.5 billion budget proposal without increasing taxes.

"Budgets, in my opinion, are all about priorities," Jackson said. "Tax cuts for millionaires always has to come first in the Republican budget. That's their priority."

Here are some other notable items in the House budget: