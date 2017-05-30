You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Republican House lawmakers are trying again to repeal the state's requirement for a pistol permit to carry a concealed handgun in most cases.

House Bill 746 is scheduled to be debated in the House Judiciary IV Committee at some point Wednesday afternoon after the budget committee meeting has ended. The measure did not meet the crossover deadline in April, but sponsors have added a $100,000 appropriation for "outdoor heritage promotion" to allow the bill to remain alive under House rules.

The measure would remove the requirement for a pistol permit, changing state law to say that any U.S. citizen 18 or over may carry a handgun openly or concealed without a permit in most places, except where prohibited.

The currently required permit is issued through a county sheriff's office, which conducts a criminal background check and looks for records of mental illness or incapacity. The requirement has long been a sore spot with gun rights advocates, who say it gives sheriffs too much power to deny gun owners what they say is their constitutional right to carry a weapon.

The measure would also redefine the crime of "going armed to the terror of the people" to stipulate that it would not apply to someone simply because he or she is carrying a handgun.

Under the version of the bill to be discussed Wednesday, according to a copy provided to WRAL News, the state would be able to require permits in some locations "where additional education and training are necessary to ensure public safety," but the bill doesn't specify what those locations might be.

In cases where a permit might still be required in the future, the bill adds limits on what can be asked of applicants. It would also forbid a sheriff from denying a permit on grounds of mental disability or mental illness unless the applicant has been declared by a court to be a danger to himself or herself or to others.

The proposal would allow legislators, legislative employees and former law enforcement officers to carry weapons at the legislative complex, even on chamber floors, as long as they have a concealed carry permit. However, the public would be banned from carrying weapons at the legislature, as well as on the grounds of the courts, the State Capitol and the governor's residences.

Similar legislation has been introduced each session since the GOP took control of the General Assembly in 2011. So far, however, the bills have not progressed.