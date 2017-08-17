You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18r9U

— After days of oppressive humidity and hear, Thursday night's forecast includes more high temperatures and heavy thunderstorms.

A cluster of counties, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne and Harnett, saw the heat index climb over 100 degrees Thursday, with dangerous conditions continuing late into the night.

In response to today's heat, the National Weather Service advised that people limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

The outlook for Friday is much the same: Highs in the 90s, humidity approaching 90 percent and a slight chance for storms.

"Tomorrow is going to be hot," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. "If we don't get storms tomorrow, we do have the potential to reach 97. And those 90s will continue over the weekend."

Maze said high temperatures will continue into the weekend.

"Thunderstorms will be centered more around the East near the coast than here," he said.

Monday's Eclipse forecast is predicted as hot temperatures and sunny skies.