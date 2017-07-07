You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— If you're expecting relief from the heat this weekend, you'll get a little, but don't expect too much.

Temperatures on Friday will climb above 90 degrees with lingering humidity. That heat and humidity will carry over into Saturday as well.

On Sunday, though, a cold front will move through to knock temperatures back down—into the high 80s.

"High temperatures on Saturday, the first part of our weekend, will be in the 90s. The heat continues," said WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth. "Still warm, with temperatures in the mid- to upper-80s on Sunday.

"But a little break in the heat. So, that's some good news."

Friday will again bring the chance of storms in the afternoon. If those storms develop, though, they won't be widespread.

"(We have) the potential for hit-and-miss storms later this afternoon," Wilmoth said. "Not everybody going to get the rain this afternoon and this evening, but we will have the potential for some of those."

Most of Saturday will remain dry, but a line of thunderstorms will blow through in the afternoon ahead of the cold front.

"So, tomorrow afternoon, late afternoon into the evening, it looks like scattered showers and thunderstorms become more likely," Wilmoth said.