— Central and southeastern North Carolina will see a heat advisory Friday, when a combination of temperatures in the high 90s and swampy humidity push the heat index past 105 degrees.

It is expected to be uncomfortably warm through about 6 p.m.

"Don't overdo it outside," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

Those who must be outdoors are advised to drink plenty of fluids, take breaks and seek out shade.

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening, but most high school football games will kick off the season under partly cloudy skies with a light wind.

The weekend outlook is much the same – seasonably warm and muggy with a greater chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday.

Sunday should be mostly clear but still warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.