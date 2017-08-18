Hot Friday sets stage for kickoff of high school football season
Raleigh, N.C. — Central and southeastern North Carolina will see a heat advisory Friday, when a combination of temperatures in the high 90s and swampy humidity push the heat index past 105 degrees.
It is expected to be uncomfortably warm through about 6 p.m.
"Don't overdo it outside," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.
Those who must be outdoors are advised to drink plenty of fluids, take breaks and seek out shade.
There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening, but most high school football games will kick off the season under partly cloudy skies with a light wind.
The weekend outlook is much the same – seasonably warm and muggy with a greater chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms on Saturday.
Sunday should be mostly clear but still warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.
