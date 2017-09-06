You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Solange and Big Boi are among the headliners of this year's Hopscotch Music Festival.

In its eighth year, the festival has expanded to four days and will feature more than 120 bands at 12 venues throughout the city. This year mark's the second time Red Hat Amphitheater will be an official Hopscotch venue. This year will be the first time the venue will feature three days of programming.

The festival kicks off Thursday night with Margo Price, Big Thief and Skylar Gudasz on the City Plaza stage, and more bands playing 10 other venues in downtown Raleigh. There are also some free day parties at Boxcar, Deep South, Kings, Neptunes and Slim's annual "Rock 'n Roll Pizza Party." Get a full list of day parties.

Local bands Future Islands, Rapsody highlight Friday night

The music continues Friday night with Future Islands, The Make-Up and Birds of Avalon at City Plaza and Run the Jewels, Rapsody and Busdriver at Red Hat Amphitheater. Club shows start around 8:30 p.m. and continue until the early hours of Saturday, including a 12:30 a.m. set at Lincoln Theatre from The Afghan Whigs.

Friday also marks the beginning of Hopscotch's free Lenior Street Party Extravaganza. The event, which runs Friday (5-9 p.m.), Saturday and Sunday (noon-9:30 p.m.), includes a Makers Market of more than 25 artists, beer and wine samples, pet adoptions and food trucks. There will also be an ice cream competition on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. featuring local ice cream makers.

Solange, Big Boi headline Saturday

On Saturday, doors open at 2 p.m. at Red Hat Amphitheater for an entire afternoon and evening of live music including ZensofFly and Flock of Dimes. Solange will cap things off with a performance around 9 p.m. Over at City Plaza, gates open at 5 p.m. Body Games and ILoveMakonnen will take the stage before headliner Big Boi, who will hit the stage just after 8 p.m. Club shows start around 8:30 p.m. and continue into early Sunday.

Sunday features day-long concert at Red Hat Amphitheater

The festival's first official fourth day of music will include seven bands at Red Hat Amphitheater. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. and the bill includes Angel Olsen, Cass McCombs Band and Mount Moriah. There are also some free day parties at Pour House and Slim's.

Hopscotch Food Drive

A charitable component of this year's festival is a not-so-typical food drive starring Raleigh-based artist Paul Friedrich, who will be creating a life-sized "Onion Head Monster" and other characters on-site in Wristband City at the Raleigh Convention Center and the Lenior Street Day Party. Hopscotchers who bring a non-perishable food item for the can sculpture art installation will get $5 off festival apparel and a chance to win VIP passes for next year. All donations go to the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle for school pantries and BackPack Buddies.

Tickets still available

VIP wristbands ($349), three-day ($199) and single day ($45-$99) wristbands are still available for Hopscotch Music Festival. Single tickets for City Plaza and Red Hat Amphitheater shows are also on sale.

Don't have tickets? There are tons of free day parties happening at venues including Trophy Brewing and Slim's throughout the festival.

Follow the fun

In town for Hopscotch? Check out our dining suggestions for where to grab a bite to eat between shows. Make sure to follow Out and About on instagram to see our coverage of the festival and check out our special Hopscotch section for photos, videos and more.