— A Hope Mills man has been charged with killing his ex-wife, who remains missing after a July shooting at a Fayetteville convenience store.

Jimmy Lee Proffitt II, 28, of the 3200 block of Tully Lane, was charged Monday with first-degree murder and remains in the Cumberland County jail without bond.

Heather Carter, 28, and Ashley Davila, 29, were at the Zip-N-Mart at 2413 Hope Mills Road early on July 12 when someone began shooting at them, Fayetteville police said.

Davila was shot in the hand but was able to drive, police said. Carter was unable to get back into the car, and she hasn't been seen since.

Police said they have evidence that Proffitt, who is Carter’s ex-husband, ambushed the women, put Carter in his vehicle and fled the scene. Investigators received information that Proffitt visited a secluded area behind the Village Green and East Hampton neighborhoods in the hours after the shooting.

Dozens of people searched the area in July but didn't find anything.

Proffitt was originally charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the shooting.

Carter is described as white, 5 feet 5 inches tall and 160 pounds. She has red hair, brown eyes and has tattoos of the word "clover" on her ankle, the letter "J" on her wrist and the name "Heather" on her shoulder.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts or the shooting is asked to call Detective M. Wooten with the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-391-8630 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.