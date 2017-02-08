You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Randolph County Honor Guard stepped up when one Durham family struggled to find anyone available to perform a gun salute.

When Harry Meyer Jr. died last week, his family knew military funeral honors were a must. He was a World War II and Korean War Navy veteran, and his family said they knew he would've wanted military honors.

Guards available could perform the flag folding and taps, but not the gun salute. They determined the location was not close enough.

“It was a bit of a struggle to find someone in this area who would come and recognize my father,” Pamela Tulledge said. “I think part of it was I think it was mentioned that we’re more inland.”

This family in Durham couldn't handle the thought of laying their loved one to rest without military funeral honors, so they called Randolph County. The group of men didn’t want their brother in arms to go unrecognized.

The group said yes without question and packed into a van and drove 70 miles to be in Durham by noon.

“Because we’re veterans. And we feel like the veteran deserves it,” said.

“We’re very blessed that they came. They did a beautiful job,” Terry Brown said.

Now the challenge will be who will continue. The oldest member of the Guard is in his 90s so it's something they want to keep going.