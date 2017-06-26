You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Fayetteville Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating after a body was found inside a home Monday afternoon.

Fayetteville police officers located a body in an advanced state of decomposition when they were called to a home in the 200 block of Robeson Street at about 3 p.m. for a well-being check.

The body will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for identification and to determine cause of death.

Anybody with information is asked to call Fayetteville police at 910-723-4650 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.