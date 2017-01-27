Homeland security may deport two students after gun is found at Millbrook HS
Posted 6:00 p.m. today
Updated 54 minutes ago
Homeland Security is initiating paperwork to have Franklin Castillo-Diaz,17, deported to Honduras and Elsy Diaz-Quintanilla,17, to El Salvador after their involvement with a handgun found on Millbrook High School's campus Thursday.
Based on court papers obtained by WRAL, Castillo-Diaz is in the United States illegally.
Three students were detained Thursday after a handgun was found on campus in the possession of a Millbrook High School student. Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla were arrested Thursday and charged with having a gun on school grounds. They appeared in a Wake County court Friday.
Authorities said the gun was found in the possession of a 14-year-old student. His name and the charges against him are not being released because of his age.
A student alerted the a school resource officer about the weapon Thursday, and the semi automatic handgun was confiscated without incident. The gun was not fired or pointed at other students, police said.
Castillo-Diaz also faces an additional charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Castillo-Diaz and Diaz-Quintanilla's are scheduled to appear in court again Feb. 16.
Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 27, 8:43 p.m.
Seems like an upstanding example of a dreamer, of nightmares!
Paul Gemborys Jr Jan 27, 8:29 p.m.
NaNana hey hey good by!
Andy Jackson Jan 27, 8:01 p.m.
If he's here illegally - get him out of here. We have to start somewhere, and fortunately he didn't kill anyone. CYA!
Ron Coleman Jan 27, 7:56 p.m.
It would have been really nice if WRAL would have reported why he is the only one that MAY be deported, why the other one pictured is not being considered for deportation also. The way they write the news stories always leads to a lot of speculation.