Home invasion suspect fatally shot by Orange County deputies
Posted 8:47 a.m. today
Updated 9:56 a.m. today
Efland, N.C. — A home invasion suspect was fatally shot by deputies in Orange County on Saturday, officials said.
Around 11 p.m., deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Department responded to a call about a break-in at a home in Efland at 306 Virginia Lee Lane. They were asked to assist members of the Mebane Police Department, who were already on the scene.
Police told deputies that the individual was armed with a handgun and that he had assaulted two occupants in the home. According to police, he had fired the handgun during the home invasion and should be considered armed and dangerous.
According to officials, deputies arrived at the home and knocked on the front door. The armed individual abruptly exited the home, raising the handgun and pointing it at the deputies.
Multiple deputies fired shots, and the man died.
All deputies involved were placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure in officer-involved shootings. The incident is under investigation.
