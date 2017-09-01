You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The remnants of Hurricane Harvey moved across North Carolina on Friday, creating a messy start to the Labor Day weekend.

"We'll actually stay pretty cool today. We're going to have a lot of cloud cover, and we're going to have periods of rain, with a potential for thunderstorms as we head toward the afternoon," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

One to 2 inches of rain was expected to fall across the Triangle by Saturday, and highs Friday were forecast to remain in the mid-70s.

The potential for "hit and miss" showers and thunderstorms remains high through Saturday before the weather clears up, Wilmoth said.

"Once we get to the second half of our weekend, things are looking good. It's just going to be rough for the first part of the holiday weekend," she said.

Temperatures warm to the low 80s on Saturday and the mid 80s on Sunday.

"Sunday looks great. High pressure moves in. We'll have a lot of sunshine," Wilmoth said.

The sunny, warming trend will continue on Labor Day, she said, with highs in the upper 80s.