— A Hoke County human resources employee resigned and a sheriff's office employee was fired as a result of a state investigation into time sheets that shut down county offices earlier this week.

Hoke County commissioners called an emergency meeting on Thursday, three days after the State Bureau of Investigation executed​ a search warrant and locked down county offices to collect evidence. Hoke County Manager Letitia Edens said the SBI looked at records of fewer than five people.

After returning from closed session, Assistant Chairman Harry Southerland announced the resignation and firing of the employees, whose names were not released, and said a financial firm was hired to look into the ongoing SBI investigation.

Five time sheets, of 18 total files confiscated, were still being investigated, but officials said the SBI would not need to return.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said his office started the investigation after receiving a complaint, and continued for about two months until he called the SBI.

“Once we looked into the complaint, we realized this situation had gone beyond the scope of our authority, and we felt like calling an independent organization to do the investigation was necessary,” Peterkin said earlier in the week.

WRAL was unable to obtain a copy of Monday's search warrant because it has not been turned over to the courthouse clerk. It is not clear how long it will take the SBI to complete the investigation.