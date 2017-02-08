— Gary McNair, 52, of 600 Ray Street in Raeford, appeared in court Wednesday morning on kidnapping charges after a woman was found tied up in a shed Tuesday.

Tara Baker, the woman McNair is accused of kidnapping, was in court as well. Baker said she thought she would lose her life during the incident that ended in a domestic violence case. She said alcohol was a factor in what happen to her at Quick Wilkerson Road in Hoke County.

The incident occurred where the suspect's mother lives. Baker said she and McNair were visiting his mother when they got into a heated argument. Baker said she was then tied up by her boyfriend and ended up in the shed behind the home. She said she was tied up in the shed for about 45 minutes.

"He dragged me to his mother's house and his mother's shed," she said. “His momma told him to let me go. After his mother closed the door, this fool dragged me in the shed and had a rope like you tie a hog. He had me tied here to my legs and put the (expletive) chain around me and was going to have me in the barn. He was trying to hang me up like you do a (expletive) hog, until the sheriff came and heard me hollering and let me go."



McNair was given a court-appointed attorney and is being held on $25,000 secured bond. He is charged with second-degree kidnapping and faces another domestic violence charge with another woman. If convicted of the charges, he could spend around six years behind bars.