Hoke County's internal overtime review of Hoke County Sheriff's Office and Hoke County Detention Center employees reveals more than $700,000 of questionable overtime, according to a statement released Monday night.

The investigation was conducted by the Cherry Bekaert accounting firm. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting its own separate investigation.

The review found the 29 jailers and five sheriff's deputies should be thoroughly scrutinized by the SBI to determined if the irregular overtime was justified and authorized.

The amount of overtime logged by employees grew substantially between 2012 and 2014, while the Hoke County Sheriff's Office and Hoke County Detention Center grew by 12 employees during that time.

The county claims the final results of the investigation will be released by June 23.