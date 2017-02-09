You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The Hoke County man who owned an animal rescue where 600 animals were seized last year was arrested Thursday on more than 100 child pornography charges.

Stephen Spear, 70, of 400 Fulford McMillian Road, Raeford, was charged with 57 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 57 counts of third-degree exploitation of a minor, according to the Hoke County Sheriff's Office. He was jailed under a $228,000 bond.

Authorities said they found photos of children engaging in sexual activity on Spear's computer while investigating the animal shelter. They do not believe any of the children in the photos are from the local area.

Spear was previously charged in 2009 with 18 other counts of second- and third-degree exploitation of a minor while he was a teacher at Fayetteville Technical Community College, according to previous reports.

Spear and his wife, Linden Spear, owned The Haven - Friends For Life shelter near Raeford. The shelter was raided by authorities in Jan. 2016 after receiving a complaint about animal neglect. More than 300 dogs, 250 cats, 40 horses and some farm animals were seized.

The owners were charged with four counts of animal cruelty and three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. The investigation showed more than 700 animals has been mistreated, according to the sheriff's office.

Many of the seized animals were adopted.