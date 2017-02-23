You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Hoke County officials are scheduled on Thursday to hold an emergency meeting to discuss a state investigation into alleged criminal activity at government offices.

The county sent notice of the meeting on Wednesday, two days after the State Bureau of Investigation executed a search warrant and locked down county offices to collect evidence. Hoke County Manager Letitia Edens said the SBI looked at records of less than five people.

Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said his office started the investigation after receiving a complaint, and continued for about two months until he called the SBI.

“Once we looked into the complaint, we realized this situation had gone beyond the scope of our authority, and we felt like calling an independent organization to do the investigation was necessary,” Peterkin said in previous reports.

WRAL was unable to obtain a copy of Monday's search warrant because it has not been turned over to the courthouse clerk. It is not clear how long it will take the SBI to complete the investigation.

The county's Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. in the Pratt Building at 227 N. Main St., Raeford.