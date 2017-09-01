You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Just days after Hurricane Harvey, the National Weather Center is closely monitoring Hurricane Irma. There is a possibility the storm could affect the North Carolina coast, according to some forecast models.

WRAL Mike Maze said if it affects North Carolina at all, it won't be for at least another week.

"If all goes well, it will miss (the area near Hispaniola) completely, and then head towards the Bahamas," Maze said. "Some models show it heading to south Florida, others show it heading to the north and towards our coast."

Meteorologists recently determined the storm to be a Category 2 right now, but that would change before it affects a landmass.

"Irma has gone from a Category 3 storm to a Category 2 storm. It experienced an eye wall regeneration, but it may only be a temporary weakening,” Maze said.

"The forecast tracker shows that it will continue that Category 2 status through Sunday, and then it will turn into a Category 3 or Category 4 status after that.”

It is still unclear how impactful it could be to the Caribbean and southern United States.

"It went down from 115 mile per hour winds to 110 mile per hour winds, so it’s really not much weaker."

But it will be seven or eight days before the Triangle feels the storm's affects, if it does at all.

"At the absolute earliest, we could see the effects of Irma on Friday," Maze said.