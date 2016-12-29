You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Business historians are protesting North Carolina's controversial transgender law by moving the Business History Conference to Baltimore's Inner Harbor.

Business History Conference secretary-treasurer Roger Horowitz tells local media that the event, scheduled for April 2018, is expected to bring 350 guests and $120,000 in spending to Baltimore. The historians — who study the history of businesses and their role in society — announced Friday they would meet instead at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor.

The meeting was originally planned to be held in Charlotte, North Carolina. The new North Carolina law blocks cities from approving protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender communities. It also states that in government buildings, individuals may only use restrooms that correspond to the sex identified on their birth certificates.

Horowitz says the conference may have members that the law would affect.