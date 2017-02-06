You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Officers with the Hillsborough Police Department received new cutting edge training aimed at teaching officers a new way to think about their jobs.

The training is called cognitive command, and involves mental exercises that help a person have more control over their brain and thoughts. The goal is for the officers to think more clearly in high-stress situations.

"This is training unlike anything we've ever done," said Chief Duane Hampton.

He said his department is one of the first in the country to undergo cognitive command.

"It is a lot of mental exercises. I would almost describe it...some of the exercises are similar to meditation," he said.

Sgt. Jason Winn tried out the training for the first time on Monday.

"I think it's one of those things, you only get as much out as you're willing to put in," Winn said. "You're going to spend 30 seconds focusing on each of your five senses. You might hear your radio go off. You might hear a person come up and ask you a question."

The exercises encourage officers to take time out of their days to focus on awareness so when a tense situation arises, they are better prepared to stay in control of their minds.

"It's like muscle memory," said Winn.

The training is aimed to help police officers and the people they serve.

"If you've got two people who are highly stressed things are just going to fall apart," he said.

Hampton said the training program costs $400 per officer, but that the training will last a lifetime.