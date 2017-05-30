You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 37-year-old man died when he fell from the top of the Ramsey Cascades waterfall in Great Smoky Mountains National Park Sunday, according park officials.

Smokies park officials said the man was hiking alone Sunday and was seen near the 100-foot waterfall before he fell. His body was recovered Monday.

Ramsey Cascades is the tallest waterfall in the park.

The man's name is being withheld while police notify his family.

Park officials said "several" people have died attempting to climb the waterfall.