— A North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper was injured after being struck by his own cruiser Monday afternoon in Cumberland County.

Authorities said Trooper Oxendine was standing outside his cruiser, investigating a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near exit 49, when a car driven by a 50-year-old woman from Mt. Pleasant, SC, ran off the road and struck the patrol car from behind.

When the patrol car was hit, it spun forward and to the side, striking Oxendine, who flew several feet in the air and landed on his back, authorities said.

Oxendine and the driver from the initial single-vehicle crash were taken to a nearby hospital and treated for back injuries.

A tow truck driver at the scene was also thrown from the impact and was treated at the scene.

Police said the woman, who was not identified, was impaired on prescription medications at the time of the crash. She was charged with DWI, driving without a license and failure to reduce speed and was cited with a registration and inspection violation.

The woman was released to her father.