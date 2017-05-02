You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A senior at Northern High School in Durham was charged Monday after Durham County sheriff's deputies found three guns inside his vehicle on campus.

Lewis Blane Latta, of Durham, is charged with firearm on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators say they seized three weapons.

Deputies were called to the school for a random check of vehicles.

“We have no information that there was an active threat to anyone at Northern, but we will not tolerate the presence of a weapon or drugs at one of our schools. We will do whatever it takes to protect all of our students and ensure that our schools are safe," Durham Public Schools Superintendent Bert L'Homme said.

Latta was scheduled to make a first court appearance Tuesday morning.