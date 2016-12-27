You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Temperatures on Wednesday will again be above normal for this time of year, but the mercury won't rise to the same level it hit a day earlier.

High pressure building in behind a cold front will give the Triangle a clear, dry day and a high temperature around 59 degrees. Another front coming on Thursday, though, will bring a chance of rain.

"A developing front back to our west will bring tomorrow's rain," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It's going to bring it right out of the Gulf of Mexico and sweep back across North Carolina."

The rain will start to move into North Carolina after midnight. It won't make its way to the Triangle until around 5 a.m.—in time to soak the morning commute.

"Those showers will linger probably until mid- to late-morning and then shift eastward and away from us," Gardner said.

Behind the Thursday showers, the Tar Heel State will have a blast of cold air move in, dropping the high temperature down to 44 degrees.