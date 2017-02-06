Here comes the sun: Temps will approach 65 Monday
Raleigh, N.C. — Temperatures that started out in the 30s Monday morning will rise drastically by lunchtime, reaching the mid 60s by late afternoon.
According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, even though you'll need a jacket in the morning, those layers can easily be shed by lunchtime.
"There will be lots of sunshine today," said Gardner.
Temperatures will rise slowly on Monday, peaking around 4 or 5 p.m., and the day will be clear and sunny. The warmth will carry into Monday night, when temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s even after the sun goes down.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be even warmer, with highs close to 70 degrees.
With the warmth comes cloudy skies and a chance for rain, though, as scattered showers are likely through Thursday.
