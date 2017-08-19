You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18sYF

— Henderson police are asking for the public's help in the search for a man connected to a domestic-related shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Dabney Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday.

Police say Marcus Tyrell Hargrove, 23, is driving a Buick with the North Carolina license plate EJB6335.

Warrants have been obtained for his arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Police say to call 911 immediately if you see him, and do not approach him.