Henderson police search for man in domestic-related shooting
Posted 11:21 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:43 p.m. yesterday
Henderson, N.C. — Henderson police are asking for the public's help in the search for a man connected to a domestic-related shooting that occurred at the Food Lion on Dabney Drive around 6 p.m. Saturday.
Police say Marcus Tyrell Hargrove, 23, is driving a Buick with the North Carolina license plate EJB6335.
Warrants have been obtained for his arrest, and he is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say to call 911 immediately if you see him, and do not approach him.
