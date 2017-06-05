You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18G1i

— Henderson and Oxford residents are being advised to conserve water after service pump issues caused periods of low pressure and outages in the distribution system.

The director of the water system said that the computer that controls the high pressure pump in the Kerr Lake Regional Water System malfunctioned, so the pump that takes water to the overhead storage and into people's homes isn't working.

Authorities said the periods of low or no pressure in the system is increasing the potential for back siphonage and the introduction of bacteria into the water system.

The Division of Water Resources advises that all water used for human consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation, be boiled for at least 1 minute once water service is returned.

The boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice, but authorities hope to have the issue resolved by Tuesday morning.