You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18GwK

A boil water advisory was canceled Wednesday for Oxford and Henderson two days after a pump malfunction at Kerr Lake Regional Water System prompted the warning.

The advisory was issued on Monday when the pump malfunctioned, and it expanded to all of Franklin County later that night, which caused headaches for restaurants in the area that couldn't serve soft drinks.

Franklin County also lifted their advisory on Wednesday.

Schools remained in session during the advisory.