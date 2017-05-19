You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— MSgt Zac Rhyner and his family received the keys to their new home on Friday.

Rhyner, a combat controller from Wisconsin, enlisted in the Air Force in 2004. During his time serving in Afghanistan, he was wounded multiple times. In March 2013, a bullet shattered his hip and severed his sciatic nerve.

"It was a long road," said Jillian Rhyner, Zac's wife. "I had good days and I had bad days, so it's like a dream come true to say that we came out from really dark times and now we have a beautiful home and a beautiful community to support us."

The home, in Holly Springs' Twelve Oaks neighborhood, was made possible in part by Helping a Hero, a nonprofit organization that provides support for military personnel severely injured in the war on terror.

"(Serving your country) is hard to walk away from, especially not on your terms," Zac Rhyner said. "It'd be like a football player that gets pulled from the team earlier than expected, and they worked really hard to get there."

Rhyner served six combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan and is the recipient of three Purple Hearts, a Bronze Star Medal, and the Air Force Combat Action Medal among other awards.