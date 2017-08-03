You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Thursday will be warm and mostly sunny ahead of a cold front that promises some rain over the weekend.

Highs on Thursday will be in the low 90s, which is a little warm for early August, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "While that sounds hot, our humidity is not terrible, so it should be a nice evening," said Gardner.

Thursday will be dry, but a chance for rain appears Friday and increases later in the weekend.

"For the most part we'll stay dry, but we'll have a lingering chance for some scattered showers starting Friday," said Gardner. "By Saturday, the front will begin to move into our area. The closer you get to the coast, the better chance you'll have of seeing rain."

Sunday afternoon and evening will be the wettest parts of the weekend in our viewing area, according to Gardner.

Next week will be cooler, with highs in the 80s, and an even greater chance for rain.