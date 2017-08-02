Hello, 90s: Hot summer temps return Wednesday
Posted 53 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — After two unseasonably cool days and a mild Tuesday, intense heat returns to the Triangle on Wednesday before another weekend cooldown.
"You'll definitely feel it when you step outside this morning," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "It's a little more warm, a little more muggy and feels more like August."
Highs will be in the low 90s Wednesday and skies will be mostly sunny with some cloud cover for the duration of the day.
Thursday is likely to be the hottest day of the week, with temperatures in the mid 90s.
Rain is not expected until the weekend, when a chance for thunderstorms pops up. According to Gardner, temperatures could fall back into the 80s for the later part of the weekend into Monday.
