Helicopter makes hard landing in Fayetteville; no injuries reported
Posted 56 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Fayetteville, N.C. — Fayetteville officials responded to the report of an aircraft emergency at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Thursday.
A small two-seat helicopter made a hard landing, which resulted in a minor fuel leak.
The pilot, who was not injured, was the only person aboard the helicopter.
The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and still under investigation.
