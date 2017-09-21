You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Fayetteville officials responded to the report of an aircraft emergency at the Fayetteville Regional Airport Thursday.

A small two-seat helicopter made a hard landing, which resulted in a minor fuel leak.

The pilot, who was not injured, was the only person aboard the helicopter.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time and still under investigation.