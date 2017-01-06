You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

10:15 p.m.: As snow began to fall heavier, WRAL reporter Julia Sims captured it sticking to the ground.

We've got snow in Hillsborough and it's sticking to the ground. #wral pic.twitter.com/XvDm2X9iQz — Julia Sims (@WRALJulia) January 7, 2017

9:45 p.m.: After a bit of a lull, snowfall began to pick up, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

In Roxboro and South Hill, temperatures were below freezing and snowfall returned and likely to continue the rest of the night. With lower temperatures, roads and bridges would begin to ice up.

"Any change in our path of low pressure offshore could bring warmer air inland and limit the snowfall total in the Triangle," Maze said. "But I still think all who see snow north and west of (Raleigh) could see more than 6 inches. And that could be up to a foot."

Here's a look at some live cams across the Triangle. @gbfishel says snow coming to #Raleigh around 11 or 12 tonight. #wralsnow pic.twitter.com/V8LGCsUHPR — WRAL NEWS in NC (@WRAL) January 7, 2017

9:30 p.m.: Residents in Youngsville reported falling snow.

9:15 p.m.: Heavier snow continued to make its way into the viewing area, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said. Raleigh could expect significant snowfall by midnight.

8:15 p.m.: "It looks like we may be entering a little period here for the next 2 or 3 hours where the precipitation amounts will not be terribly impressive," WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. "The core of the system will get here toward 11 or 12 and continue into the first part of Saturday."

Raleigh had yet to see snow, and rain had been steady for several hours. Fayetteville should continue to see rain for quite some time, Fishel said.

Precipitation slowed in and around the Triangle, and temperatures remained above freezing, keeping roads just wet.

Fishel predicted the "sweet spot" with the most snow to be from RDU airport to the Virginia border with 6 inches to a foot possible.

7:45 p.m.: SPCA of Wake County released reminder to keep pets safe in winter weather. Bring all pets indoors and wipe off paws to prevent possible burns from salt and other materials to melt snow. If bringing a pet inside is not an option, add hay, wool or synthetic blankets to the animal's shelter. The law requires all pets to have food, drinkable water and a shelter.

Durham County library announced it will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

7:15 p.m.: Residents in northern Durham reported falling snow.

6:30 p.m.: "Temperatures at and around the Triangle are above freezing, so you don't have to worry about slippery roads just yet," Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said. "But in and around Roxboro, temperatures are at or below freezing."

Fishel said southern Wake County and the Sandhills region are the most unknown as to how much winter precipitation they should see tonight and early tomorrow. The snow that does fall should stick with below-freezing temperatures predicted early next week. Monday's possible low of 0 degrees is especially notable.

"In 130 years of weather records, it has only been at or below 0 eight times ," Fishel said. "Let's hope we don't rival the all-time low of of -9 degrees in January of 1985."

WRAL meteorologists said highs below freezing, the snow could stay around a while and cause school closings early next week.

"If it's a light, fluffy snow, there is a lot of air which is a great insulator and keeps the heat from the ground from melting it," Fishel said.

Roxboro Skycam

6:00 p.m.: "In the Triangle, we're seeing majority rain," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze. "It's snowing in Roxboro, but temperatures are still above freezing, so it could take a few hours for that to stick."

Areas north and west of Raleigh should see the most snow — up to a foot in some locations. Counties in the south and east may only see sleet and rain. Maze said many southern U.S. states will see snow tonight, including Georgia, Alabama and Louisiana.

5:30 p.m.: Falling snow could be seen from the Roxboro Skycam.

O HAI SNOWY ROXBORO pic.twitter.com/Qi2GptmPxg — Nate Johnson (@nsj) January 6, 2017

5 p.m.: As the winter storm moves into central North Carolina, the ultimate outcome for Raleigh is still a matter of degrees, WRAL Chief Meteorologist Greg Fishel said.

"Just a slight shift of maybe 25 miles could mean the difference between whether you get a foot of snow or just a few inches mixes with sleet and rain," Fishel said.

The line between all snow and a wintry mix traced a diagonal across the Triangle from southwest to northeast.

4:30 p.m.: The winter storm crossing through the southeast could yield widely varying amounts of snow from one end of the Triangle to the other, WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

With a lot of moisture in the air and very chilly temperatures, some wintry precipitation is almost a surety, but communities to the south and east of the Triangle could see primarily rain with a bit of snow at the end while Roxboro and Rocky Mount have a greater chance for accumulations of snow.

"I would not be surprised, if it's all snow for somebody, they could see up to a foot," Maze said.

4 p.m.: A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain moved into central North Carolina as day gave way to evening, the leading edge of a snowstorm expected to deliver up to 7 inches or snow.

Roanoke Rapids was seeing big, fluffy flakes fall in the 4 o'clock hour. Rocky Mount and Wilson saw a chilly rain mixed with some sleet.

"You can see on the radar precipitation is starting to fill in across the area," WRAL meteorologist Mike Maze said.

3 p.m.: The state Department of Transportation had completed brining major roads by late afternoon Friday and joined the rest of the state in "wait-and-see" mode ahead of the anticipated snowstorm.

About 40 trucks and 150 employees worked early Friday to spread the salt-and-water mix that resists frozen precipitation, but any rain that falls before it freezes into snow could wash away that protective layer.

Authorities asked all drivers who don't have to travel this weekend to stay off the roads as snow falls and through Sunday, when freezing temperatures will harden icy surfaces.

2 p.m.: The salt trucks are fueled up and Triangle area schools and businesses dismissed early Friday in anticipation of a winter storm forecast to drop 5 to 7 inches of snow around the region.

WRAL meteorologist Nate Johnson suggested that people get where they want to be and settle in for the weekend.

Folks living north of, oh, about Fayetteville or so should plan on not going anywhere for a couple of days after this evening. (3/) — Nate Johnson (@nsj) January 6, 2017

The timing and amount of snow accumulation will vary widely across central and eastern North Carolina over the next 24 hours.