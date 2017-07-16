You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A cold front that slipped south into North Carolina on Saturday night is bringing a low risk for severe weather to the state.

"The weak front that drifted in yesterday should leave us a bit cooler to finish the weekend, though we will remain seasonably warm with highs in the mid 80s to around 90," said WRAL meteorologist Mike Moss. "For the Triangle area and points northwest, we'll see about a 20 or 30 percent chance of showers or storms, mainly midday into the afternoon."

According to Moss, the chance for storms increases for areas south and east of the Triangle, but cooling, heavy rain began falling in parts of Raleigh at 2 p.m.

With the afternoon rain comes slightly cooler temperatures -- highs on Sunday will reach the upper 80s, making for milder conditions than in days prior.

"We're running anywhere from a few to a good number of degrees lower than the same time on Saturday," said Moss.

These storms foreshadow a stormy week ahead, with more thunderstorms expected on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. A few spotty afternoon storms are possible on Thursday, but the chance for thunderstorms drastically decreases at that time.

Expect temperatures to remain in the high 80s through the week.