— Heavy rain moving through the state Saturday night prompted flood advisories in central North Carolina, including in Wake and Johnston counties.

The National Weather Service issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Wake, Johnston, Franklin, Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson counties until 10:30 p.m.

WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said the storms are expected to continue throughout the night as a cold front approaches the Triangle. The storms will bring the threat of heavy rain and lightning.

The cold front is expected to stall along Interstate 95 on Sunday and will bring another chance of rain Sunday, mostly in southeastern counties. The Triangle will see a 20 percent chance of rain, Wilmoth said.

While temperatures will dip into the 80s as the cold front moves through, it is not expected to bring any long-term relief from the heat. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week.

“We see the heat back off a bit but it’s still going to be warm outside,” Wilmoth said.