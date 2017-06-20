You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The heavy rain lingering to the south and east of the Triangle on Tuesday morning will move out but will fire back up later in the afternoon.

The overnight rain was the second night of heavy showers for counties to the west of Raleigh. In the last 24 hours alone, the northern part of Orange County got 3.6 inches of rain. The heavy bands of accumulation stayed mostly north of the Triangle, though.

"Right around the Raleigh area, the amounts have been much less, say half an inch to an inch," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

The heavy rain coasted up the Interstate 95 corridor Tuesday morning on its way toward the Atlantic Ocean. Once it passes, the weather will calm down, but storms will fire back up in the same area this afternoon.

"It may be that we're pretty much over with a lot of the heaver rain right around the Triangle," Gardner said. "We should see the rain easing up through lunchtime, and then it redevelops again this afternoon, especially from Raleigh (to the) south and eastward."