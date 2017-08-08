You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The calendar says August, but the forecast for Tuesday will have things feeling like fall, and the morning commute could be messy due to some heavy rain.

The day will be cloudy and very cool for summer, with highs in the uppers 70s to low 80s. According to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, scattered showers or storms could be heavy throughout the viewing area, especially in the morning.

​"The rain has started to pick up, and it's fairly heavy," said Gardner. "It's going to cause some impacts to the morning commute."

The rain is the result of a cold front moving into the area, and the combination of the front with another chance for rain could cause temperatures to stay in the 70s on Tuesday.

"The rain is moving through very quickly, but this is not the end of it by any means," said Gardner. "There will be little breaks from the rain all day before it starts back up again."

The days to follow will be warmer and clearer, but storms are still likely. The forecast high temperature for Tuesday is 77 degrees in Raleigh and, while temperatures will climb back into the 80s later in the week, Gardner said temperatures in the 90s should stay away for a while.

According to Gardner, temperatures are 10 degrees below what is normal for this time of year.

Rainfall totals in the Triangle over the next few days could add up to as much as 3 inches, but flooding is not expected to be an issue, according to Gardner. Wednesday and Thursday should be mostly rain-free, but the rain could be back in time for the weekend.

"Around here, we'll have a good, steady rain, but we shouldn't have too much," said Gardner.