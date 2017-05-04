You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17zjE

— The string of clear, humidity-free days around the Triangle will be interrupted Thursday by storms that will bring the chance for severe weather.

Scattered showers will begin around lunchtime Thursday as the storms roll in. The weather intensifies in the evening, though the threat for severe storms will come overnight.

"The big band of rain comes through with the severe potential later on tonight, after midnight, and most likely before the morning commute," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

The strong stuff will show up around 2:45 a.m., Gardner said. It will bring strong winds, the possibility of small hail and localized flooding. The threat for an isolated tornado exists, but the possibility is fairly low.

"We'll have some blustery conditions," Gardner said. "We'll see some stronger winds in those storms as they roll through, and the best chance of that is going to be from about 2 a.m. to maybe 7 or 8 a.m."

Cooler temperatures will move into the region after the storm blows through. Saturday's high temp will hit 66 while the low dips to 43. Into next week, high temperatures will remain in the low 70s.