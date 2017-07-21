You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Extreme heat will move into the area on Friday, according to WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner, and the sweltering temperatures will only get worse.

Temperatures recorded at the airport in Raleigh on Thursday made it "the hottest afternoon so far this summer," but Friday could be even hotter. According to Gardner, extreme heat will move into the area on Friday, and it's worth some attention.

Temperatures are going to increase to the 100s, so plan for weekend activities that compliment triple-digit temperatures. "We're looking at triple digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday," said Gardner. "We have a heat advisory in effect from noon to 8 p.m., and the weather service will likely continue that tomorrow and again on Sunday as well."

With a heat advisory, it's important to take the weather seriously.

Temperatures were already at 75 degrees in Raleigh at 6 a.m. and in the mid 90s by noon. Gardner says they will reach 100 degrees or more by the hottest point in the day, which will be between 4 and 6 p.m. According to Gardner, heat indexes will make it feel more like 104 to 107 degrees. At 1 p.m., it felt like 112 degrees in Fayetteville.

"If you need to do something outside you'll want to do it before noon," said Gardner.

A code orange air quality warning is also in effect on Friday, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including seniors, children and people of all ages with respiratory issues. Stay hydrated, and consider keeping pets and kids indoors.

"Our hot and stagnant air is creating a pollution issue today," said Gardner. "It's dangerous for the very young people, very old people and people with respiratory problems to be outside.

Saturday will be equally hot, and, along with the heat, there will be a small chance for isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.

"We're looking at around 30 percent chance on Saturday and again on Sunday," Gardner said.

Sunday will be another very hot day with highs in the triple digits.

"Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, we get into more normal temperatures," Gardner said. "Still plenty hot, but not the triple digits."