After days of oppressive humidity, it finally got warm enough in the Triangle Thursday to trigger a heat advisory.

A cluster of counties, including Wake, Cumberland, Johnston, Wayne and Harnett, will see the heat index climb over 100 degrees, with dangerous conditions continuing into Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service advised that people limit time outdoors and drink plenty of fluids.

The forecast high for Raleigh was for temperatures in the mid-90s with a slight chance for a thunderstorm.

"Where they form, showers or storms could produce briefly heavy rain," WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said.

The outlook for Friday is much the same: Highs in the 90s, humidity approaching 90 percent and a slight chance for storms.