— The heat is here.

So is the humidity.

But the warm temperatures and high humidity will make a sweltering weekend that could tie the record high.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, but a bit muggy. The humidity mixed with the high temperatures will make it feel even hotter than it already is.

"There's some very warm overnight lows this weekend along with those high daytime highs," WRAL meteorologist Aimee Wilmoth said.

Sunday will still be warm with a high of 87 and mostly sunny skies. While it will be a touch cooler than Saturday, the day will still feel like summer.

"Some areas could get into the low 90s," Wilmoth said. "It's going to feel like summertime."

The region will remain warm through Monday before another front comes through and knocks temperatures back down into the high 70s and low 80s.

Monday brings a chance of thunderstorms and wind, mainly late in the day. Winds could gust to around 30 to 35 miles per hour.

The rest of the week will bring warm temperatures with showers over the weekend.

"There is the potential for some heavy rainfall next week," Wilmoth said.