— Warm temperatures and dry skies will make this weekend a perfect one to get outside.

A week after the Triangle saw record-breaking temperatures cruise into the low 80s, the mercury will climb again on Saturday and Sunday. Although the region won't break another record, the heat will be well above normal for this time of year.

"It won't be quite as warm as it was last weekend, but temperatures will be running at least 15 degrees above normal," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner.

Earlier forecasts showed the possibility of a few rain showers on Saturday but that chance fizzled out, Gardner said—the rain will stay on the west side of the mountains.

The high temperature on Saturday will reach 70 degrees after a low of 40 that morning. Then on Sunday, the high will ratchet up a few more degrees to 72.

Runner's stripping down to their skivvies for a brief dash through Cupid's Undie Run in Raleigh will miss out on the typically cold February weather. Instead, they'll be greeted around the noon start time with temperatures near 60 degrees.

Clouds will thicken around the Triangle throughout the day but won't bring any rain. The first chance of rain over the next few days comes on Wednesday, which could help the already dry conditions creep even farther.

"As much as we don't really want the rain to spoil our weekend, we're about to need some," Gardner said.